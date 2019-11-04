Gallery: Business winners at Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Awards 2019
Well deserved winners in the commercial categories
The annual Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Awards ceremony took place at a packed Springhill Court Hotel last week. Here are the winners of the commercial/business categories:
Best commercial floral display
Winner: Hotel Kilkenny.
Highly commended
Bollard’s, Kieran Street;
Kytler’s Inn, Kieran Street;
Rafter Dempsey’s, Friary Street;
Langton’s, John Street;
Tynan’s Bridge house;
Rothe House, Parliament Street.
Most improved commercial premises
Winner: The Hungry Moose, John Street.
Highly commended:
Aran Bakery, Barrack Street.
Crown Hair Salon, Ormonde Street.
Mokum Interiors, Dean Street.
Best shop front
Winner: Brennan’s Bottling Store, Walkin Street.
Highly commended: Murphy Jewellers, High Street;
Maibe Carey, Parliament Street;
Newbridge Silverware, High Street.
Best Shop signage
Winner: Food For Life, Kieran Street.
Highly Commended
Little Green Grocer, Parliament Street;
Designer Emporium, Kieran Street.
Best Kilkenny hospitality
Winner: Hibernian Hotel, Patrick Street.
Highly Commended:
Springhill Court Hotel, Waterford Road;
Mena House, Castlecomer Road;
Park Villa, Castlecomer Road;
Fanad House, Bennettsbridge Road.
Best Commercial Centre
Winner : Kilkenny Retail and Business Park
Highly commended:
IMC Cinema, off Castlecomer Road;
Market Cross Shopping Centre.
Awards for evening premises display
Winner: Bridie’s, 72 John Street.
Commendation
Paris Texas, High Street.
Billy Byrnes 39 John Street Upper.
Entrepreneur awards
Kilkenny Boat Tours
Providing a new perspective with their river Nore tours of our City
Kilkenny Segway Tours
Providing city wide electric Segway tours of our city.
