Honouring the special heroes who keep Kilkenny beautiful

The community heroes who keep Kilkenny sparkling and ensure it remains regularly at the top of IBAL and Tidy Towns rankings were feted at the annual Keep Kilkenny Beautiful (KKB) Awards night last week.

Residents’ groups, local business owners, council staff, community leaders and many volunteers were among those who turned out for the packed event at Spring Hill Court Hotel. Here are the KKB Special Award winners:

St Mary’s Daycare centre and residential units, Gaol Rd/ Haughney Green:

For providing sustainable colour on the street edge.

Ivy House, Waterford Road:

For special effort in providing a colourful display and care of adjacent green spaces .

Joanna McLoughlin, No.1 Magdalen Court:

For special effort in providing a colourful display.

38 Abbey Square:

For special effort in providing colourful displays.

Mary Jo Gilligan, 9 Tilbury Place:

For special effort in reclaiming the street.

Joe Carton and Niamh O’ Donoghue, 6 John’s Quay:

For special effort in providing colourful planting in the city centre .

McDonagh Junction shopping centre:

For special effort in upgrading presentation.

Mother of Fair Love School, James Street.

Kilkenny street of the year 2019: Patrick Street.



Special award 2019: Simon Walton.

For his dedication and assistance as city engineer to Tidy Towns and Kilkenny City over the last number of years.

Heroes in our Community Award: Men’s Shed – Good Shepherd Centre.

Fitzpatrick Perpetual Shield for Community Effort: Home Rule Club.



The Brendan Lawless Memorial Award: Gardening staff lead by Katherine Keoghan of Kilkenny County Council.

This award is for the excellent sustainable gardening and colourful planting undertaken through out the city.