Gallery: Kilkenny Age-Friendly conference hears from Mary O' Rourke

Former TD and Minister Mary O' Rourke was among the guest speakers at the annual conference of the Kilkenny Age Friendly Senior Forum in the Ormonde Hotel on Thursday.

Over 200 senior members of society joined together for a well-earned day of speakers and lunch, followed by music by the legendary John Travers. The executive committee, who work tirelessly as volunteers once again outdid themselves with an excellent line of speakers and contributors.

Ms O' Rourke was joined on the day by Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, who opened the day’s proceedings. Colette Byrne, Chair of the Age Friendly Alliance and Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council also addressed the gathering on the great work that the Kilkenny Senior Alliance has done to make Kilkenny a great place to grow old.

As medical advances and lifestyle improvements see seniors living longer into their later years, it is important to prepare for what must come. By 2041, there will be 400,000 people living in Ireland that will be over the age of 80 years young. Social inclusion is so important for one and all to have a better quality of life. It is a well researched and proven fact that remaining active and enjoying an outgoing lifestyle improves one’s mental and health wellbeing.



Becoming a member of the Kilkenny Age Alliance Seniors forum means opening doors for your enjoyment into our autumn years and ensures Kilkenny is a great place to grow old. Membership is free, and those interested should contact agefriendlykilkenny@gmail.com.