The Beatles and Careers in Music on the set list for Kilkenny students at WIT's Leaving Cert Music Day

Waterford Institute of Technology’s Leaving Cert Music Day for sixth year students studying Music is still open for bookings.

Staff and students from the BA (Hons) Music programme will present three workshops on different aspects of the Leaving Certificate Music syllabus on Thursday, 14 November.

The first deals with fusion in Irish traditional music with a live ensemble to illustrate the points.

The second focuses on the music of The Beatles with performances by the WIT jazz ensemble and the WIT Chamber Choir.

The third is an exploration of Raymond Deane's "Seachanges" where motifs from the work will be explored and developed through creative improvisations.

Dr Hazel Farrell, course leader on WIT’s honours degree in Music said “Each year the event draws students from far and wide. As well as our three workshops we will run a presentation on careers in music and what to expect if you come to WIT to study for a BA (Hons) Music.”

To finish the event, participants are invited to join with the choir for a mash-up of "Let it Be" and Pachelbel's Canon.

“The event is open to Leaving Cert Music students and is free of charge. On behalf of the School of Humanities we value the opportunity to meet with second level students and to introduce them to the Department of Creative and Performing Arts, and the BA (Hons) in Music students and staff,” adds Dr Farrell.

The event follows a hugely successful Try Music event which is part of WIT’s ‘Try’ events that give students a taste of a discipline they are interested in studying.

This year Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has expanded the number of discipline-specific ‘Try’ events where second level students will have the opportunity to try out areas they interested in studying at third level.

WIT has increased the number and breadth of Try events from six in the previous year to more than 16 due to their popularity.

From the original ‘Try Nursing’ which ran over two days during the recent mid-term to a short taster in Theatre Studies, an option on the BSC (Hons) Arts degree at WIT, the Try WIT offering has expanded considerably for 2019/2020.

The confirmed events include: Try Music, Try Computers, Try Nursing, Try Architecture, Leaving Cert Music Day, Try Law, Try Business, Try Engineering Technology, Try Sport, Try Art, Try Social Sciences, Try Hotel, Try Languages, Try Theatre Studies, Try Science, Try Gaeilge.

Leaving Cert Music Day

Date: 14 November, 2019

Time: 10am - 12pm

Location: The Chapel, College Street Campus

Cost: Free. However, booking is essential.

Contact: Book: music@wit.ie