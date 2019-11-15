Gallery: Kilkenny students conferred at Waterford IT

Conferring ceremonies for 2019 took place at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) recently.

More than 2,450 students were conferred with academic degrees up to doctorate level. The 11 ceremonies took place across three days as well as a short course conferring ceremony on the evening of Wednesday, October 30.

Out of the 2,457 graduates conferred with academic awards up to doctorate level, 875 were from Waterford City and County (35%).

However, this year’s WIT graduates also hailed from all over Ireland with 324 from Wexford (13%), 268 from Kilkenny (11%), 278 from Tipperary (11%) and 142 from Cork (6%).

The ceremonies were livestreamed at www.wit.ie/conferring.