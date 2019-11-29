James Stephens beat the Qube' with charity partners L’Arche

James Stephens in association with their charity partners L’Arche provided a great night’s entertainment at “The Qube” which took place in Hotel Kilkenny on Friday, in front of a very enthusiastic crowd.

35 contestants made up of current and former Village stars, parents and coaches from our juvenile section and representatives from our charity partners L’Arche went in to battle to “beat the Qube”

The early rounds of the competition were full of fun, excitement and surprises as some of the odds-on favourites crashed out in round one!

The “back door” system gave contestants a second bite of the cherry and as they got to the business end of the night, six people were left in the final round following two thrilling semi-finals.

The deserving winner after a nail biting contest was Brian Sheeran.

Brian, a Dublin native, is one of the Juvenile Coaches and is doing a great job spreading the gospel of Gaelic football as he continues to coach a number of our juvenile teams through the winter months.

Michelle O'Connor won the prize for Fundraising Champion, Michelle had an able assistant throughout her campaign in Peggy Lyons and they raised in excess of €4,300 for L'Arche in the process.

Successful

It was a successful and thoroughly enjoyable night for James Stephens and the committee would like to extend sincere gratitude needs to be expressed to all of the participants along with the Lip Sync Ireland production team.

Secretary of the fundraising committee, Richie Manogue expressed his thanks to everyone that attended both on the night itself as well as some of the other events that took place in the lead up to the Qube.

A special mention also went to all our very generous sponsors, the Fundraising Committee and to anyone who contributed in any way.



With the drama and excitement of the Qube out of the way, a DJ was laid on for the contestants and their supporters to dance the night away.