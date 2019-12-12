Gallery: Kilkenny youth continue climate action campaign with latest protest

Young people made their voices heard at a Climate Action Protest at the Town Hall on Friday, November 29, calling on the government to tackle climate change as part of the Fridays for Future global strikes.

Kilkenny-based group Lights!Climate!Action! organised the event which also included a march through the city centre.

Youngsters from schools across the city and county created colourful placards demanding action to ensure that governments and individuals and communities act now to try and stop climate change before it is too late.

Jasmine Largate, who is a fifth year student at Colaiste Pobail Osraí said she feared what the future holds for her generation.

“In 30 years time will we be wearing gas masks?” she asked, adding that people can take small steps to effect change such as using reusable cups and beeswax to wrap food.

Abby Maher, who is also a fifth year student at Colaiste Pobail Osraí said that the protest is ‘about getting the government’s attention’ and raising awareness.

Medha Trehan and Ruby Woods, who are second year students at the Loreto Secondary School recently travelled to Dublin to attend Youth Climate Assembly.

“I think the single most important thing people can do is not to use palm oil as that causes mass deforestation,” she said.

Medha and Ruby impressed the assessors and the final judging panel and were selected from almost 1000 applicants.

It was the first ever Youth Assembly on Climate which involved 157 young people who came together to discuss and determine their proposals for climate action.

The delegates worked in groups under five themes to devise a Youth Assembly Proclamation on Climate. The themes were: Economics, Education, Environment, Food and Farming and Power.

Lights! Climate! Action! is a dynamic youth group in Kilkenny, led by young activists to tackle the issues of climate change head on.

“We believe that it’s important to take initiative and act now as we are facing a climate change crisis,” said a group spokesperson.

“If you are a young individual concerned about the future of our planet and would like to get involved in real, tangible action, please come along to our meetings.”

Meetings take place at Ossory Youth, every Saturday from 4 to 6pm. For more visit @lights.climate.action.

