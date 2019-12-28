Young trees vandalised on Sion Road, Kilkenny
A number of young trees have been vandalised on the Sion Road, Kilkenny. It is understood the damage was carried out on St Stephen's Night.
A number of young trees have been vandalised on the Sion Road, Kilkenny. It is understood the damage was carried out on St Stephen's Night.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on