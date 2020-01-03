Gallery: Local opportunities attract hundreds to #CareersKilkenny

Hundreds of people, home in Kilkenny for Christmas and those living locally, turned up to check out the jobs on offer at the #CareersKilkenny event.

People from far and wide converged on the Medieval Mile Museum to attend #careerskilkenny, an event organised by Kilkenny County Council to highlight over 600 high quality jobs on offer in a range of Kilkenny based companies.

More than 1,000 people attended and such was the demand for jobs in the county that there was a queue to get in the door!

Twenty-two of Kilkenny’s biggest employers took part in the event which aimed to provide people home for Christmas with the opportunity to speak to Kilkenny employers who are seeking to fill a wide range of positions across a variety of sectors.

Companies taking part included State Street, Cartoon Saloon & Lighthouse Studios, VHI, Bank of Ireland, CF Pharma, The Carne Group and the Asgard Group. They were joined by rapidly growing local companies such as the Modubuild, Beotanics, Loanitt, AB Agri, Entegro and Security Risk Advisors.

These companies are recruiting professionals and roles in customer care and sales, engineering, technical, financial, administration, network planners, technicians, HR, accounting, facilities and production.

Doors to the event, which was promoted locally, regionally and internationally, opened at 11am on Saturday morning and organisers reported that hundreds of people turned up at the unique city centre venue, tempted by the opportunity to meet company representatives and hear about some of the exciting career opportunities on offer.

People attending the event represented a mixture of those already living in Kilkenny and throughout the South East, as well as people home from abroad for the festive season and who are tempted by the lure of living and working in Kilkenny.