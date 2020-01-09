Gallery: Panto magic at the Watergate

Was this year’s pantomime at the Watergate the best ever?

The more mature patrons would say oh no it wasn’t but to the younger generation of theatre goers it was absolutely magical.

The fact that it was booked out with no ticket availability whatsoever tells its own story.

Beauty And The Beast was the subject matter and those incredible actresses, Sarah Brennan (Croquette) and Claire Henriques (Croissant) were absolutely hilarious and lit up the stage from the moment they went on.

This year they were ably assisted by chef and tv presenter, Edward Hayden as LeFool and he was just magic bringing that bit of fun to proceedings.

Stacey Taylor was excellent as Belle Ringer as was Aidan Byrne as the Prince/Beast.

Mark Duffy was great as Phil Ringer while Aoife Doyle was very entertaining as Mrs Potts.

Laura McCarthy was super as Monsieur Big and Amy Mulholland was tasty as Crepe Suzette.

Maeve Tierney was perfect as the Enchantress while Leah Comerford was terrific as Souffle.

The crowds loved every minute of it.

Above all this was a triumph for all those volunteers who make the Watergate a success.

However the success of the show is down mainly to the hugely talented Christine Scarry.

As director, her attention to detail was excellent while the music and choreography were of a very high quality throughout.