WITH LOVE: “To a special granny and grandad, with all our love...”
The coronavirus pandemic and social isolation has kept families apart, but that hasn’t stopped the children of Kilkenny from showing their love for their grandparents.
The Kilkenny People put out an appeal through our Facebook page, asking people all over Kilkenny to show their grandparents and great-grandparents how much they meant to them by sharing their greetings online.
The response was incredible, with people all over the county and beyond sending in their messages and pictures.
Here are just some of the pictures and messages we received from the people who want to put some smiles on the faces of the ones they love the most - their family. They may not be able to see them as they used to, but the message is clear - there is nothing but love in Kilkenny.
