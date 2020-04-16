WITH LOVE: “To a special granny and grandad, with all our love...”

Grace, Niamh & Hannah Dooley who live in Bennetsbridge, Co.Kilkenny. They miss their grandparents John & Sheila Mackey so so much who live in Gathabawn, Co.kilkenny So it’s for John & Sheila Mackey in Gathabawn & also Lucy & Peter Dooley in Bennettsbridge!

Holly and Freddie would like to say hello to Nanny Mag and Grandad Charlie in Stoneyford, to Nanny Brenda and Grandad Jim in Mullinahone and to Great Grandad Jimmy in Callan. They miss you all very much and can't wait to spend time with you again soon x

Ava and Holly O'Keeffe, Ballyhale would like to say hi to their great grandparents in Thomastown

Jack Ruth is missing his grandparents Catherine and Ger Ruth on the other side of town (Marble Crest) and his other grandparents Margo and Michael Deegan (Newpark). He hopes this is all over before his first birthday on May 22 so he can celebrate with them all again and not just his parents Lorraine and Craig!

This is Roisin Kenny aged 9 from Ballyragget with her Nanny Lena who lives in Prague house Freshford.

Matthew and Andrew Folden (born in New Zealand, but now living in Timolin, Co Kildare) say "hi Grandma Claire and Grandpa Joe ; we miss you!!" to Joe and Claire Bourke, Greenshill, Kilkenny.

Hi great granny. We miss you so much. We cannot wait to give you a cuddle soon. Lily and Ben Diamond, Inistioge.

This is little Tommy and his great grand parents Tom and Bobbie Lahart from the Comer road in Kilkenny!

“Hello to Nana Biddy and Grandad Martin, to Granny Teresa and Grandad Tommy. We love and miss you so much. Stay safe. Love Daniel, Tommy and James Roberts from Ballyragget”

“We would like to say a big hello to our Nanny Mary McCullagh and Jack Glennon who we miss. We can’t wait to see ye soon” Love, you grandkids Leona, Sophia, Ned junior and Analese, Newpark Close

“Nanny and Grandad I miss you. love you loads Darragh xx” - Darragh is from Kilkenny city

Hi we are the Crowe sisters from Ballyragget Sofia (4) & Sally (2) we would like to send big hugs and kisses to our Nannys & Grandads Michael & Ann Dowling Ballyragget and Jim & Eleanor Crowe Loughboy we love them and can't wait for big hugs soon..

This is Tom and Geraldine Buggy this photo was taken at Tom's 70th birthday they are with most of their grandchildren in this photo. Tom and Geraldine live in Loughboy Kilkenny. Jessica and Maddison would like to say they miss ye very much and can't wait to give ye a big hug xxx