WITH LOVE: Special messages for family across Kilkenny

Hi Granny and Grandad, we can’t wait to see you soon, Love Nicole, Jack and Anna Rose, from Moneenroe, Castlecomer

“Lisa, Tommy and Harry Long from Corstown, Ballycallan send their love to Nanny and Granddad Ann and Noel Shanahan and Aunties Peggy, Fran and Theresa. We love and miss you and look forward to seeing everyone again soon xxx”

“Hello to Nannie Sarah and Grandad Jim in Kilkenny. Emily is really missing all the cuddles from you both. Hopefully we’ll get to see you soon. Emily Walshe, six months, Kildare.”

“Hi to Nanny Josie in Urlingford and Nanny and Grandad Cashin in Glengoole. We miss seeing ye - stay safe, love Jodie and Adam x”

A message to Nanny and Grandad Nicky and Ann Morrissey in Muckalee: “We miss you so much and working on the farm. Stay cocooned and we’ll have lots of birthday cakes soon. Lots of love Cian and Billy-Óg Morrissey-Forde”

“My Name is Mia Doyle I am a year and a half old. I really miss my Nanny and Grandad Liz and Sean Whelan, who I normally visit every weekend in High Street Graignamanagh, but I haven’t been up in weeks. My great-granduncle John Bolger, who is 93, loves when I come up he misses me too. I miss my great granny Josie Whelan too.” From Mia Doyle, Wexford

“Miss you Mum/Nanny. Hope to see you soon and I hope your keeping safe. Steve and Ben, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny”

Holly Lilly and Isabel from Robertshill want to send a big hug and kiss to their grandparents Pat Beegan and Tom Beegan in Rathcash Kilkenny

Ríona, Keeva and Laoise Flynn from Maynooth, County Kildare would love to send big hugs to their Nanny, Frances Daly in John Street and their aunties Lavinia, Clodagh, Tracie and Aoife, uncles Barry and Nigel and cousin Iarlaith

GREETINGS FROM GOWRAN: “Hi Granny Bernadette, Nana Kay and Grandad Noel. Looking forward to hugs and kisses soon. Love Thomas and Darragh Keohane in Gowran.”

Reagan Byrne (8) from Circular Road, Kilkenny would love to say hi to her grandparents Leo and Anne Byrne and Eileen and Phil Fahey in Blanchfields Park and Broguemakers Hill. She misses you all a lot! Also hi to her great grandparents Paddy and Teresa Byrne, Altamount Park. Reagan made a sign for her great Grandmother Teresa when visiting through the window of St Luke’s! She would like to thank the staff of St Luke’s for being so kind to her nanny and reading out her poster to nanny!

