With Love: Kilkenny families not forgotten by their loved ones

Laura Fahy from Stoneyford would love to say hello to her Granny & Grandad (Jim & Sheila McGree in Riverside Drive)

LEFT: Jack McShane says hi to his Nana and Granda and tells them he loves them xx

This is a message for Nanny and Gaga (Rose and John Hall Tullaroan) We Love and Miss ye loads we can't wait to give ye big hugs From Freya, Cillian, Rachel, Sophia, Sean Óg and Oisín

“Please send our love to Mumsie (Veronica Wall) and to Nanny and Grandad Molyneaux (Margaret and Charlie Molyneaux) from Fionn and Iarla Byrne in New Zealand”

Rachyl and Laura Carmody are missing their Granny and Grandad - Tom and Eileen Walsh in Newtown

Jude Fitzgerald says a big hello from Cardiff to grandparents Joan and Frank Fitzgerald of Ardnore. He had been really looking forward to visiting over Easter to celebrate his second birthday with them

Cillian and Sadbh Tuite with their grandparents Pat and Maura Griffin from Kilkenny City

“Hi Granny and Granddad, (Peter and Pauline Flannery, Waterford Road, Kilkenny) We are missing you so much and cannot wait until we can visit you in Kilkenny very soon. Lots of hugs, Liam (13) and Róisín (11) Clark, Rathfarnham, Dublin”

“We want to send big hugs to our grandparents Billy and Eileen Broderick and Seamus and Nellie Kelly. We miss you all lots!! Sadbh, Fionn and Caelan Kelly (Conahy)”

Ellie (5) from Paulstown misses her Ga Shem and Nanny Nell from Clara fierce - she can’t wait to see them!

“To Sean and Dympna Heffernan, Drakelands, Kilkenny: Dear nana and grandad, Miss you loads. Sending lots of love. Can't wait to see you later this year. Francesca and Jack, New York, USA”