WITH LOVE: Special messages for Kilkenny grandparents

Siún Barron age 7 from Milltown in Kerry wants to say hello to Nana Julie & Grandy Shem in Kilsheelin Heights and cannot wait you see you soon

Please say a big hello to our brilliant Grandad and Granny, Michael and Mary Gaine They are the best and we are really missing them. We can’t wait for this to be all over well have loads and loads of hugs for you xxx

Joseph and Lauren Rossiter from Bastardstown, Kilmore, Co. Wexford would like to say hello to their Granny and Grandad, Ber and Bella Scott, Walkin Street. "Granny and Grandad we hope to see you soon when the Covid-19 pandemic is all over. Stay safe, we love you."

Dara and Roisin saying hello to their Granny and Grandad, Joan and Michael Teehan from Ballycallan

To our Great Nana Nora (Esker, Jenkinstown). We hope you are staying safe at home. We are thinking of you. Love, Lottie and Edie, (Stockholm, Sweden)

All for the greater good: Bobby Quinn and his granddaughter Leah Dunphy. As Leah's mother Carmel explains: "Leah turns 3 on April 25 and it’s looking like she will have to hold out a little longer for those warm hugs. But wow, they will mean something so special. We are living next door to each other so are lucky to be able to see outside. But it is still so very hard."

Hi nanny Nuala, Happy cocooning but miss you lots. Adam, Finn and Jack xxx

Hi to our Grandad and Nanny Donal & Breda Brennan Loughboy, we miss you from Adam, Ava and Emma Stynes in Carlow

Seamus and Teresa Trehy, Kilkenny, with seven of their grandchildren who can’t wait to give them a big cuddle and be back beside them when this is over.

This is Effie, Milo & Nell, they live in Lucan, Co. Dublin. Their Granny & Grandad Mary & Billy Deegan aka "Raspberry Granny & Grandad" live in Cellarstown, Kilkenny and they are missing them desperately. We just wanted to tell them we cant wait to visit them! Be prepared we are coming for the whole summer holidays!

A message for Nanny and Grandad McKenna Maddoxtown, Kilkenny and Granny Hennessy Glendine Road, Kilkenny that Luke and Conor miss them everyday and cannot wait to see them again

Tadhg (11 months) has a message for his Granny Maura Hurley in Ennisnag and his Nanny Helen and Grandad Geoff Brennan in Clogh.

This is a photo of Nanny Mary and Gaga with their 12 grandchildren, their house in Timberoe, Castlecomer, is normally the meeting spot multiple times a week for get togethers so not only are all the kids missing their grandparents right now they are missing their cousins too! We can’t wait for the reunion

Maia Cullen from Dunedin in New Zealand will be one on April 30. She sends her love to grandparents Gerard (Gerry) and Elizabeth (Liz) Cullen, The Paddocks, Gowran and is proud of her granny still going to work in Gowran Abbey Nursing home.

This is Kate Mulcahy, she's 11months and she would love to say hello to all her Grandparents in Kilkenny City, Nanny Breda, Granddad PJ, Granny Claire and Granddad Paul. She misses them so much!

This is Ryan, Hugh and Jonathan O Donnell. Their Granny Mary and Grandad Paddy O Connell are Kilkenny born and raised but living in Dublin. They get The People delivered to their local newsagent every week.

A message for Anne Roche in Gowran: ‘Looking forward to seeing you very soon in Sraugh Nanny love Sorcha and Clodagh in Co. Clare and Emily and Arwen in Co. Cork’

Hi to Nanny and Grandad Walsh in Ballyhale. We miss them, love from Eimear, Seán and Anna Slane in Naas, Co Kildare

Alex Walsh, Ballinakill Co. Laois (nine months old) says a big hi to Grandad John Poole, Hugginstown

Ava, Jake, Abbie, Charlie and Zoey want to say hello to all the family and friends they are missing ye all. Hello to the teachers in St John's junior school and St John's senior school. Keep safe everyone and see you all soon

Michael, Daniel & Eve Coogan want to say a big hello to their grandparents Mary & Martin Shelley in Uskerty and Anne and Ken Coogan in Smithsland Court, Kilkenny

Kasius (4) and Darius (2) say hello and give a big hug to Nanny Mary and Grandad Peter in Ballyragget

A message to Grandad and Granny Adams in Kilkenny from Joshua Adams (5) - I miss kisses and hugs from Granny and I miss beating Grandad in boardgames. Can't wait to see you x

Rosalie, Susie and Tommy from Monkstown sent this message to their grandparents Derry and Rosemarie McPhillips, Kilkcreene: We miss you Roro and Da. We can’t wait to visit you again soon. Love from Rosalie, Susie and Tommy

Hi Nanny and Grandad Noonan and Drennan in Larchfield I love you and I miss you ... Lauryn Drennan

Bill Hally ( 3 1/2 years old) and Grace Hally ( 1 1/2 years old), from Muckalee Co Kilkenny, Missing Granny and Grandad and family and their friends during this time but enjoying celebrating their Daddy’s birthday and the extra lie-on’s in the morning. They hope everyone is staying healthy and doing well.