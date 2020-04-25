With Love: Children send their love to families all over Kilkenny

Hello to Granny Cullen in Bennettsbridge from Niamh, Mollie, Harry and Issy

This is Aaron Hayden 11 and Shane Hayden 6 from Castlecomer

Éabha, Pádraic and Róise Murphy (Inistioge) want to say a big hello to their granny, Brigid and granddad, Eddie in Castlegannon. We are answering 'Ireland's Call' by not visiting!

We want to say a big hello and miss you to Grandad John Kiltown Castlecomer from his girls Keelin, Aoibheann and Doireann xxx

Ella (3) and Grace (2) Purcell from Tullahought wishing Nanny and Granddad a Happy Easter!

To Granny Irene and Grandad Mick we miss you and hope to see you soon x Love, Grace, Robyn and Ally, Windgap

Hi our names are Hannah and Jamsie and we would like to say hello to nanny Nuala Phelan in Rathlogan, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny.

Hi to our Grandads & Nannys Larry & Sadie O'Neill Neill and Eileen & Mick Brennan We love and miss ye xxx

Haylee Dreelan Holohan Age 9 from robertshill would like to say she misses her Grandad Pat Holohan and Nanny Aine Dreelan so much and can't wait to see them soon and give them big hugs. Grandad Pat is from Assumption Place. Nanny Aine is from Cypress Grove Loughboy.

Hello to Nanny Mary, Nanny Ger, Grandad Davy and Grandad Tommy, we miss you lots and can't wait to see you soon Mollie and Tommy Burke, Dublin Road, Kilkenny

Muireann O' Neill age 3 from Goresbridge wants to say a big hello to her Nannie & Grandad in Barracore (Mgt & Nixie Murphy) & also a big hello to her Nannie in Gowran (Eileen O' Neill), she misses them all so so much & cannot wait to give them all hugs & kisses when it is safe to do so again xxx

To nanny Peggy and granddad Jack, we miss you and can’t wait to see soon. We are very proud of you nanny Peggy. Love Millie, Heidi, Sophie, Sam, Alfie and Olivia

Miss you Nanny & Gaga can't wait for a big hug. Lots of love from Andrew-Joseph xxxxx

"Surprise Nanny Ann and Grandad Seamus! Miss you loads and hope to see you really soon. From your little man, James."

To Nanny and Grandad Hogan miss you lots can't wait to see you both again. Lots of love always Oran xxxx

Missing you loads Nanny B, Grandad and Nanny Stasia. Can't wait to see you all again. Love Danny xxx

We would love to say a big hello to Granny and Grandad Purcell in Ard Lactain, Freshford as we know they buy the KK people every week and that we miss you loads ! lots of love from all your grandchildren in Gathabawn - Patrick , Aoibheann, Charlie, Anthony, Ryan, Hazel and Danny

Jayden, Reece and Warren Kelly from Warrenpoint, Co Down want to tell their Nanny and Grandad Michael and Elizabeth Flynn from Hebron Park that they miss them so much and they can't wait to see them again and send loads of hugs and kisses

To Granny, Grandad, Nana and Ra (Milo and Kathleen Maher and Marian and Noel Brady). We are safe and happy, playing lots of games love you and miss you, Kayla and Alanna xoxo

Noah 4 and Harper 3 from Kilkenny city are missing they're Nannys and Grandads on both sides, Great Grandparents, uncles, aunties, gran uncles and gran aunties and they're little cousin Ayla and can't wait to do the rounds of visiting when everything is back to normal! X

Blast from the past! This pic shows a fun family day out in Tramore. Grandchildren Noah, Nathan & Taylor Rose Rice from Ballingarry, Tipperary along with their cousin Jacob from Moneenroe, Kilkenny really miss their grandparents Tony & Geraldine Murphy from Castlecomer, Kilkenny. A whole lot of love in this pic and we all love and miss everyone xxxx

Haylee Dreelan Holohan (9) from Robertshill would like to say she misses her grandad pat holohan and nanny Aine Dreelan so much and cant wait to see them soon and give them big hugs. Grandad Pat is from Assumption Place. Nanny Aine is from Cypress Grove Loughboy.

Odhran (age 6) and Fiadh Foley (age 3) (College Park, Kilkenny City) would like to say hello to their Grandparents, Annette & John Griffin (Fatima Place) and Sheila and Michael Foley (Upper White Bridge, Kilkenny). They love and miss them.

Charlotte White with her Grandparents, Brian and Margaret Lacey from Keatingstown, Kilkenny.

Sarah Shaughnessy, who is in Australia, sends a message to her parents, John and Ann Shaughnessy: "I love them and miss them so much, I hope they’re keeping safe and I can’t wait to finally see them again!"

Hugh Dunsby (2 1/2) says hello to Granny Cody from Ontario in Canada

Evelyn (3) and Annabel (5) say hello from Edinburgh to Granny Cody in Kilkenny