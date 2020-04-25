With Love: "Stay safe in Kilkenny, Granny and Grandad, and we'll see you soon"

Trevor Spillane

Reporter:

Trevor Spillane

There was an overwhelming response from children all over the world who sent messages of love to their grandparents, other family members and friends throughout Kilkenny.

Here are some more photographs and greetings children sent for their loved ones...