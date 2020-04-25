With Love: "Stay safe in Kilkenny, Granny and Grandad, and we'll see you soon"

I would like to say a huge hello to my Grandad John, Nanny Bernie and Aunty Grace in Wallslough who I havent seen since this outbreak first began. I miss you and cant wait to see you soon for lots of hugs and belly laughs. Grandad we can go see all the moo moo's together! Lots of love. From your grandson Harry Holmes

Pippa Hynd is 3 months old. She would love to send the following message to her Great Grandad Joe Doherty from Assumption Place in Kilkenny City: "Dear Great Grandad Joe, I wanted to let you know that I am safe. I am missing you so much, more and more each day. I can’t wait for you to take me out for a stroll again and sing me some songs once all of this is over, hopefully very soon. Hope you are behaving and staying at home where it is safe. Love you all around the world and back, Pippa xxx"

Hello to Nanny Helen and Granddad Ron in Freshford and also to Granny Bernie in Springmount, hope to give you all a big hug soon! Aoileann, Odhran and Shonagh Cantwell

See you soon Nanny and Grandad Cahill Clonmoran Kilkenny from the Byrnes down in Garryhill from left Rachel, baby Patrick, Tom and Emily

Matilda and Alexander would love to say hello to Nanny and Grandad Eardley in Loughboy. They miss you so much and can’t wait to come in for snuggles soon.

Hello to Nanny Sharon and Grandad George Candler, Freshford Road and Greatnanny Chrissie Foley from Larchfield

Shay Power from Callan would like to say hello to his grandparents Jackie Doheny,Darren Doheny and his other two grandparents Brenda Power and Seamus Power and he misses them very much

Hello to Our Grandparents Margaret and Richie Dawson in Callan and Ann and Tom Condon in Freshford. WE MISS YE!! We can't wait to give ye a big hug when this is over! From Dylan and Fionn Condon.

Hello to Granny and Grandad Farrell in Byrnesgrove. Hope you are doing well, we miss you. From all your grandchildren

Alex and Ciara O'Neill from Drogheda who are missing their Grandparents Pat and Ber Mullally in Kilkenny

Ella & Darragh Hosey, sending greetings to their Nanny Sheila Hosey, Clogh, Castlecomer.

Dear Granny Kathleen & Grandad Billy Townsend. We all miss you both so much but are so glad you are safe and well. Here we all are in your garden after an Easter egg hunt, hopefully it won’t be long again before we can go visit you in Thomastown. Love you lots, hugs & kisses Zia, Roisin, Niamh, Sam, Laura, Colin & Jack xx

Milly and Josh Matthews missing their granny and grandad Carmel and Patrick Maher from Lower Conahy

To great granny Mary, grandad Teddy and nanna Trish! Hope all is well and sending hugs and best wishes to all our family and friends in Bennetsbridge. Lots of love Indi and Fionn Cullen aged 4 in Melbourne Australia

We would love to say hi to our grandparents and let them know we're missing them lots. Our mam's parent's live in Kilmoganny and our dad's parents live in Callan. Our names are Ria, Aaron and Evie McCormack

Hello to nanny Mary and grandad Ned. (Mary & Ned Kavanagh, Kells from Kate and Mark O’Leary in enniscorthy, co Wexford. Counting the days till we see you again

Hi to Nana Sarah, Grandad Kieran, Nana Nuala and Grandpa Jim. Missing you all so much and cant wait to see you all soon. Baby Sarah turns 1 the end of the month and is looking forward to a big party once this is all over. James is enjoying his time at home playing outside and cutting the grass with daddy. Lots of love James and Sarah!

Pictured are Jack, Niall and Lily Keyes from Goresbridge who are missing their regular visits next door and up to Castlewarren. They send all their love to their grandparents - Martin and Mary Nolan in Castlewarren and Paddy and Julie Keyes in Goresbridge. Niall arrived in January, and all the family can’t wait until this all ends to meet up once again

Charlie Phelan Leggetsrath Kilkenny Who missing his Nana Mary and Grandad Frank aswell as Granny Anne and Grandad Charlie. He can’t wait to get back out helping Grandad on the farm again.

We miss you Granny and Grandad we hope to see you soon love James Jennifer and Jane

Cú Uladh Keenan from Terenure, Dublin wants to say a big hello to his Granny and Pop Walsh in Tullaroan. He is missing you both and looks forward to seeing you soon. Love from Cú Uladh, 1 year old, Dublin.

Summer-Nova Molloy (3), Autumn-Grace Molloy (1) and Winter-Rose Molloy (5) are all missing their grandparents: "We miss you Nanny Helen and Grandad Bob."

To Nanny and Grandad Marie and Liam O'Keeffe, Kilfane, Thomastown and Grandad Tom Dullard, Archersrath Nursing Home. Sending lots of love from Ava and Emma

Hello to Nanny Breda Coffey in Killenaule from Darragh and Erin. We love you and will see you soon. Xx

Maura Hurley Danesfort, missing you Granny can't wait to see you love you lots Rachel, Dylan and Fionn Hurley, Kells