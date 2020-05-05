Punchestown virtual racegoers put their best foot forward for Jack and Jill Charity as Kilkenny entrants turn on the style

Fashionistas missing all the style and fun of Punchestown Races swapped the racetrack for their kitchen, garden, sitting room, bedroom and garden sheds for the Punchestown Virtual Fillies Day.

Leggings, tracksuits and loungewear were replaced with dresses, suits and stunning hats in a bid to create a virtual fashion competition for racegoers at home while also raising much needed funds for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. The concept for the day was the brainchild of Kim Kelleher who owns Jingles, a hat shop and boutique in Naas. “I just wanted to do something fun and positive and to help the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation at the same time. So, I asked a few other friends who love fashion and style if they would help me put it together. Gail Murphy of Gail’s Rails, Mr. Naas Ball, Stuart from Stuart Select Style and Aileen O’Brien of O’Brien PR all joined me to help pull the competition together. In just a few days we managed to get over €5,500 of prizes together from lots of different companies who were very generous with their support. In fact, we got so many prizes we actually created four categories for stylish racegoers; Best Fab Filly, Best Fine Fella, Best Cool Couple and special prizes for fun and innovation. Huge thanks to Punchestown Racecourse for giving us the opportunity to do it, it has been a great experience and hopefully will raise lots of money for the charity”.

Several hundred people entered the competition with the entrants showing off their style on social media. All entrants donated just €4 by texting WECARE to 50300, the dedicated Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation fundraiser number. Carmel Doyle, CEO of The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation said, “We want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us and dressed up for the Punchestown Virtual Fillies Day. Every €16 that is raised funds one hour of home nursing care for a child with complex medical needs or who is at end of life. Because of COVID- 19 we cannot go ahead with so many of our fundraisers and events that we had planned, and we now face a shortfall of €500,000. Our nurses and carers are still on the community frontline supporting 340 Jack & Jill families who need our help now more than ever. We are really touched that the community has come together to do this event for us. The Punchestown Virtual Fillies Day put the ‘fun’ back into fundraising!”