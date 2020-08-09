New Curate and Bishop's Vicar welcomed to St Canice’s Cathedral in Kilkenny

A warm welcome has been extended to the Reverend Dr Richard Marsh as he begins his ministry in St Canice’s Cathedral and Kilkenny Union of Parishes as curate and Bishop’s Vicar.



Making the introduction at a service on Sunday, July 26, the Very Reverend David McDonnell, Dean of Ossory, spoke highly of the new appointee.

“Richard brings to his new role many extraordinary gifts,” he said, “as a former university chaplain, his work at Lambeth Palace and the international Anglican Communion, his charity work, and his keen interest in Orthodox and Coptic churches; but most especially he brings himself - a gentle, humble and quietly devout priest. We look forward to his ministry among us and hope that he and Ro will find their time in Kilkenny to be an enriching and rewarding experience.”



Richard was ordained 35 years ago and comes to Kilkenny from part time ministry in the Diocese of Tuam, Killala and Achonry.

He has worked in a variety of environments in the Church and in the charity and non-profit sector and was chair of the Westport Family and Community Resource Centre while living in the town.



Rev Marsh also leads study tours to Ethiopia, Armenia and Georgia, and Russia and has worked as a marketing and communications consultant in the past.

His writing has focussed on Ethiopian art and spirituality, the spirituality of the Oriental Orthodox Churches, the relationship of faith-communities to the international development of architecture and he has also reflected on the war in the Balkans through the prism of the Anglo-Welsh writer and artist, David Jones.

Rev Marsh’s wife Ro is the daughter of a Methodist minister.



“I’m excited to join the team at St. Canice’s Cathedral and the Kilkenny Union of Parishes,” Richard said.

“Ro and I have already enjoyed the warmest of welcomes and we look forward to meeting the congregations and visitors over the coming weeks and months.”

Rev Marsh succeeds the Reverend Dr David Compton who has moved to the USA where he is now rector of the parish of St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Salem, Virginia.