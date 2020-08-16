Fantastic €51,000 raised for cancer care charities by Ronnie’s Relay across Kilkenny

Walkers, runners and cyclists from all across Kilkenny joined forces to cover the distance between every GAA pitch in the county to show their support for cancer care charities - and they raised more than €51,000!



Ronnie’s Relay, hosted by St Martin’s GAA Club, was a 426km, 24-hour event, held last month, and supported by sports stars across the county and country. Many sporting and community groups also got involved.



Ronnie’s Relay was primarily run in support of Veronica ‘Ronnie’ Clancy. It was also in aid of two great charities, Jim Bolger’s Hurling for Cancer and the fantastic Carlow Kilkenny Homecare team.



Last week Ronnie and her family, with some of the organisers from St Martin’s GAA Club Bord na nÓg, presented the proceeds of the community event to Jim Bolger representing Hurling for Cancer and Dr Ian Wilson representing Carlow Kilkenny Homecare.

Well done to all who took part and all who supported this great fundraising event.