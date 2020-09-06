Oak tree planted to mark Iverk Show

Happy memories and good hopes for future events were the spirit of a gathering to mark this year’s cancelled Iverk Show.



Members of the Iverk Show met at the Show Field in Piltown recently to mark the occasion of the cancelled 2020 show.



The committee decided not to let the day pass without doing something for future generations to remember why they could not have a show this year.



Vice chairman Willie Kearns welcomed everyone and briefly explained why they wanted to celebrate all that was good about the Iverk Show.

President Jack Kearns, who can recall more show days than most of us, planted an Irish Oak tree surrounded by his family and a small number of committee members.



The Reverend Vicki Lynch and Fr Pascal Moore blessed the planting and prayed that all associated with the show would stay safe and looked forward to better times for the Show in 2021. The Show President, Mr Kearns, presented both with a small donation to parish funds.



This year’s show was called off in April with the show committee guided by the recommendations of the Government, HSE, Irish Shows Association and bearing in mind the health and safety of all their friends and patrons.



Great Event

In calling off this summer’s annual event, the committee and volunteers, who make the show one of the country’s great rural events, were thanked for their work.

There was recognition, also, of the important support of local landowners, doctors, gardaí, vets, ambulance, child safety officers, farriers, security and all those who help ensure the success and safety of the show; as well as the show’s sponsors, exhibitors, competitors, trade stands, judges, musicians and everyone who contributes to the success of the show.