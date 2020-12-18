Pictures: Kilkenny school recognises outstanding achievements on Presentation Day

Presentation Day, or Pres’ day as it is affectionately known as, is celebrated on November 21 every year.

This marks the feast of the Presentation of Our Lady, which was the revered Nano Nagle’s favourite feast day. It is a momentous day in the school calendar, not only for students and teachers but for the extended school community in Presentation.

Although the entire school was unable to gather in the hall to join Fr Dan Carroll in celebrating the mass, it was nonetheless a memorable and special occasion as we connected virtually, through a live stream. The Religion department was instrumental in coordinating the day and ensuring the ceremony ran seamlessly.

Prayers of the faithful and the offertory procession were led by Pres’ girl Sadhbh O’Leary and Deputy Pres’ girl Letiesha Redmond. Sister Kathleen Lawlor in attendance very generously gifted a box of sweets to each class, on behalf of the Presentation Sisters, to mark the day. Students greatly appreciated this thoughtful gesture.

Regrettably, while not all of the Presentation Sisters could attend the celebration, they remained firmly in everyone’s thoughts. Student council members posted a card to the convent, wishing them well in these difficult times. A tradition established in recent years where members of the student council visited the Presentation sisters to have tea is one that will hopefully be able to resume as we move towards a new year.

Pres’ Day is an opportunity for the school community to recognize outstanding academic achievement in both junior and senior cycle examinations. Striving for academic excellence is embedded into the fabric of the Presentation Kilkenny ethos.

In light of what has been an extremely challenging year against the backdrop of Covid-19, the awards hold an even greater significance. Students across the country endured a turbulent year characterised by uncertainty, with exam years feeling this most acutely.

It was with great pleasure the school was able to acknowledge the efforts and diligence of its exceptional students in the presence of their families in what was a jubilant day. Contributing enormously to the unique atmosphere of Pres’ day was the elegant school choir, orchestrated by Ms Patrice Davern and Ms Mary Minchin.

Under the guidance of Mr Kevin Cleary, members of the student council presented the recipients with flowers on behalf of the students and the board of management, represented by chairperson Maria Kelly who kindly presented the gifts. Alex Murphy and Sophie Rafter were recognised for excelling in their Junior Cycle exam. Leaving Certificate students Rachel Mclnerney, Aoife Crowdle, Claire Morrison and Deirdre Cushen were all honoured for their outstanding results.

Principal Shane Hallahan perfectly encapsulated the positive influence that these students had on all facets of school life in his speech during the celebration:

“They epitomise everything that is amazing about the Presentation — they are humble, hard-working, kind ,generous students,” he said.

“We would like to congratulate and wish them every success in their bright futures as they embark on their university education.”