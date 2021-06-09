Kilkenny is full of phenomenal heroes - and that’s a cert!

Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan has made presentations to a number of local people and groups.

The mayor said he was presenting Mayor Certificates ‘for their phenomenal work and achievements in the past year’. An event took place at the Butler Gallery last week.

Mark Power

Among those to be awarded a certificate was Mark Power, the local golfer whose outstanding displays earned him a call up to the 2021 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup Team to take on the USA, held in Seminole Florida in May.

“Mark is a superb ambassador both the city and county of Kilkenny and an inspiration to young golfers across Ireland,” said Mayor Coonan.

Us Together

Us Together is a group of 50 or more volunteers from the Kilkenny area with varied backgrounds and experiences. They meet at City Hall every Monday and Thursday and run an outreach table where they provide something hot to eat and drink to those in need. They provide up to 100 hot meals and bags each night.

They are also on hand to chat and offer help and advice if needed, and their mission is to help where they can, in any way they can without judgement. Us Together delivers up to 35 hot meals and parcels to local Kilkenny homes three times a week. They are a fully registered charity.

Pride

“The Irish people’s generosity is a source of national pride,” said Mayor Coonan.

“As Mayor I am humbled by their efforts and so appreciative of the support and generosity of the people of Kilkenny.”

Foróige

Foróige enables young people to involve themselves consciously and actively in their development and in the development of society.

The organisation works with over 50,000 young people aged 10 to 18 each year through volunteer-led clubs and staff-led youth projects.

The mayor said Kilkenny is a very important county in the history of Foróige, given that the first club was founded in Mooncoin in March 1952.

Older People’s Council

The Older People’s Council was established as part of the Kilkenny Age Friendly initiative to be a voice for older people in Kilkenny City and county.

The council has a place on the Kilkenny Age Friendly Alliance, Service Providers Forum and many other Strategic Planning Groups.

The purpose of the council is to:

* Ensure that older people participate in the decisions which affect their lives.

* Communicate actively with the Alliance to implement key actions countywide.

* Comment on and influence age friendly strategies, plans and projects.

It also aims to represent the concerns of older people at local, regional and national level, and provide information on key age friendly initiatives and structures. The council provides the opportunity to share concerns and experiences as well as to ensure consistency of services, supports and outcomes of the Age Friendly County Initiative.

The mayor thanked all involved for their hard work and wished them success for the future.