Gallery: New Face on the scene for Kilkenny’s coffee lovers!

Kilkenny’s funky, cool new brunch destination has opened its doors.

Face2, which is located at 76 St Kieran Street, is the younger sibling to Cakeface which is nicely nestled in the heart of Irishtown.

In true form of the youngest in family, Face2 offers a big bold burst of energy to Kieran Street.

The menu delights from the first look with options for the health-conscious and those indulgent days from Bean Bowls to Pancakes, Grilled Cheese Sambos to Overnight Oats and more.

It really is a more savoury menu with the house favourite of the Ultimate Toast made from spelt sourdough served with homemade nut butter, poached apples, orange mascarpone and Highbank apple syrup.

With very tasty food comes tasty local suppliers and Face2 honours the support of local producers and all types of artisan coffee roasters.



Like Cakeface, coffee is taking very seriously at Face2. With a fine selection of 60 different coffees to rival that of the finest wine cellars, this is truly a coffee lover’s paradise.

Of the coffees they serve 90% are Irish with just 10% coming from Europe. Every day, you have a choice of coffee from two of Europe’s finest roasters.

Just like its menu, the interior of Face2 is vibrant and fresh with bright yellows, polished concrete and clean untreated pine. The double-height ceiling with hanging lights transcends that of an art gallery.



Every quarter they focus on a charity fundraising event. Their winter chosen charity was Focus Ireland.

Face2 hosted an opening night in aid of Focus Ireland with all the staff volunteering their time. The night offered Mulled Wine, Festive Treats and an intimate acoustic performance by Elise, Sola and Sean Maher.

Face2 will be open seven days a week from early morning until 6pm.