Kilkenny kids welcome Dancing with the Stars heroes

There was great excitement at St John's Senior School in Kilkenny when two of the stars of RTE's Dancing with the Stars dropped

John Nolan and his partner Mairead Ronan during their visit to John's old school, St John's Senior School in Kilkenny.

The children got very excited as they showed their support for their hero. Click through our photo gallery above to see John and Mairead with the Kilkenny school children.