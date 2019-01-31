Kilkenny kids welcome Dancing with the Stars heroes
John Nolan returned to his old school with dancing partner Mairead Ronan
There was great excitement at St John's Senior School in Kilkenny when two of the stars of RTE's Dancing with the Stars dropped
John Nolan and his partner Mairead Ronan during their visit to John's old school, St John's Senior School in Kilkenny.
Read also: Revealed - Actor and comedian Steve Coogan has Kilkenny roots! What would Alan Partridge say?
The children got very excited as they showed their support for their hero. Click through our photo gallery above to see John and Mairead with the Kilkenny school children.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on