Gallery: Kilkenny's water safety success honoured by Mayor at special reception in Tholsel

Mayor of Kilkenny Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere held a very special reception last week to mark the achievements of the local Water Safety organisation - and to present two national awards in the process.

Michael Power was awarded Life Governor by the national body, and joins Philip O’Neill and Breda Collins as Kilkenny’s three life governors.

Also, the Kilkenny People newspaper was recognised nationally for its support of Water Safety over many years, as editor Brian Keyes accepted the award from Mayor Cleere.

Other members of local Water Safety were recognised for their outstanding efforts over the years.