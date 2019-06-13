Wild plants and creatures celebrated at opening of Thomastown Biodiversity Garden

The culmination of an almost decade-long project was celebrated, last Saturday, with the opening of the Thomastown Biodiversity Garden.



The project started in 2011, when the land was leased by Thomastown Tidy Towns from the Kilkenny County Council for a 10 year period, at a cost of €10 per year.



The work started with the original gate being repaired and erected, a stairway was then constructed from the car park to the gate with a pathway with log risers up to the Upper Paddock.

The entrance with new planters had to be rebuilt after a tree fell after a storm.



Finally, the ‘Great Wall’ was rebuilt across the whole front facing the quay car park and the top garden fenced.

Mary Reynolds, Garden Activist and Reformed Landscape Designer was commissioned to design a Community Garden for Thomastown.



Over the last few years, a small group of volunteers, the Community Employees and the 2 Hour Gang from Thomastown Community Network Tidy Towns, have implemented that design.



The project forms part of the ‘All Ireland Pollinator Plan’ and the re-wilding of Ireland project called ‘We are the Ark.’

This biodiversity garden allows everyone to enjoy the special atmosphere, as well as the the wild plants and creatures and the spectacular views of the River Nore valley.