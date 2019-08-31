Photo Gallery
Celebrations in Kilkenny as eight Centra Stores recognised for Excellence in Areas of Hygiene and Food Safety
Six Kilkenenny community stores were honoured at the recent Centra Quality Awards 2019.
The purpose of this annual awards ceremony is to congratulate and acknowledge the on-going dedication from Centra stores around the country to demonstrate exemplary standards of store cleanliness and hygiene.
A total of 444 Irish Centra stores received awards during the ceremony, with 301 receiving the Q Mark Level 2 Sapphire Award and 143 receiving the enviable Q Mark Level 3 Emerald Award, much to their owns and managers delight.
The Kilkenny winners were: Dunphy’s Centra, Thomastown; Blanchfield’s Centra Mooncoin; Deegan’s Centra, Urlingford; Mulhearn’s Centra, Mullinavat; Carroll’s Centra, Knocktopher; and PJ Cullen’s Centra, Bennettsbridge.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on