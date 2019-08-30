193rd Iverk Show a sun drenched success in the Kilkenny countryside

Blow-dries for prize bulls and ice cream cones for Irish wolfhounds... just a normal day at the annual celebration of rural life that is the Iverk Show in Piltown.



When it looked like the summer weather had come to an end the heavens did not fail the Iverk Show with another scorcher of a day, last Saturday. This was the 193rd year of the show and it really is getting bigger and better every year.



It’s also true to say there was something in the showgrounds to entertain, amuse and delight every member of the family.

The traditional show features are just one attraction that is growing every year, in entries as well as spectators.



Vegetables, home baking, flowers, honey, home crafts - these are all stalwarts of a country show and both competitiors and attendees were spoilt for choice at the Iverk Show.



Moving past the tasty delights on display, including the famous ‘Great Cherry Cake’ competition, families were welcomed to relax in the food area, have a cold drink and listen to the music from the big stage under the cool shadow of the trees.



Anyone attending this year’s show will tell you they didn’t sit still for long, however, because there were too many interesting trade stalls to get around to, fairground amusements, a food producers tent, arts and crafts tent, and even a tent to learn about the environment with the helpful staff of Kilkenny County Council.



As the afternoon went on crowds enjoyed the dog show, including the doggie fancy dress and the agility competition, showjumping, and one of the highlights of the day in the tug-of-war competition.



At the heart of any country show is of course the livestock and showing classes. There were no less than five All-Ireland Championship Finals judged on Saturday, with an impressive prize fund of over €56,500 in the cattle section.

There were 11 different sheep classes, as well as many poultry classes.



This year the show was officially opened by Joe Gough, the World Masters Athlete of the Year. With such wonderful memories for everyone the countdown has already begun to the Iverk Show 2020!