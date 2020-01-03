Gallery: Winter Solstice at Knockroe

The growing popularity of our heritage was reflected in the huge crowds which attended the winter solstice at Knockroe Passage Tomb on Saturday, December 21.

Over 300 people were present when the sun rose at An Cáiseal and they weren’t disappointed when just after 8.20am, sunlight flooded the eastern burial chamber.

It was a magical moment for those present and marked the first time in some years that the sun shone for the event.

The druids, witches, historians, heritage lovers, conservation groups and local people who attended felt a sense of solace and you can only imagine how our ancestors, who came here annually, thousands of years ago to celebrate the shortest day of the year, felt.