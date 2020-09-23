Pictures: Kilkenny students excel in grades despite a year of upheaval

Most local students performed admirably and received excellent grades despite the unique and unenviable circumstances for the Leaving Cert this year.

Secondary schools around the county report high levels of satisfaction from students, and expressed pride and best wishes to their departing class of 2020.

Castlecomer Community School are extremely proud of their 84 students, according to Guidance Counsellor Mr Pat Tynan who has just published the results of his ‘where are they not’ survey of the Leaving Cert Class of 2020. The class of 2020 and their excellent results.

Management and staff congratulated the class of 2020 and congratulated Molly Coogan who excelled with a full 625 points (713 points, taking her ‘seventh subject’ into account) and Kate Cullen who also achieved over 601 points.

“The school is delighted that between 80-90% of the Leaving Cert Class 2020 are progressing onto Third Level Education,” said acting principal Pat Murphy.

“Many of our students are very pleased with their First Round CAO offers and their course choice.”

Principal of Coláiste Pobail Osraí Cathnia Ó Muircheartaigh commended all students on their well-deserved results and wished them well in their future careers.

“As was the case nationally some grades changed, but overall the results dovetailed with our high expectations for this exceptional group of talented young people, and with Coláiste Pobail Osraí's outstanding results of previous years,” he said.

“We will continue to offer the students our support in any way we can and warmly congratulate our graduating class of 2020. We wish them well in their future studies and careers.”

Students at the city school spoke of their delight, with one girl saying going to Colaiste Pobail Osraí was one of the best decisions she ever made.

“I’m beyond over the moon with my results and where it’s brought me. I’m going to the University of Bristol next year to do Neuroscience and Psychology and I couldn't be more excited. My time in this school prepared me for that,” she said.

In Ballyhale, Principal of Scoil Aireagail Liam O’Brien said it was the end of what had been a very unusual year. One in every five students received 500 points or more.

“I am delighted to say they got a great set of results that they richly deserved,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said that nearly all students had got their first choice as to what they wanted to do, and the large majority would go on to third level, while others would take up apprenticeships, programmes, and employment.

Conscious of how much the group had been deprived of the experiences that usually go with sixth year, the school arranged for students to be invited back on the results day. The group of 32 all wore masks and were facilitated with sanitisers, and were delighted to be able to meet each other and their teachers once more.

At Coláiste Mhuire Johnstown, Principal Martin Gleeson praised the class of 2020 for their endeavours and successes.

“With all the upheaval and the predictive grading there were winners and losers like anywhere, but we had a very good cohort,” he said.“Most were quite happy with what they got.”

In Mooncoin, Principal of Coláiste Cois Siúire Conor Power said students reported great satisfaction with their calculated grades. Guidance education teachers received contact from a large volume of students and parents who reported high levels of offers of first-choice third-level courses.

Of particular note was Student of the Year, Georgina Walsh, Kilmacow, who received 554 points will pursue Applied Computing at third level.

“Coláiste Cois Siúire has especially flourished in recent years with boys and girls enjoying their secondary education in a quiet rural setting with small class sizes and a large developing campus,” said Mr Power.

At Kilkenny City Vocational School, many students secured placements in universities, institutes of technologies, PLC Colleges, apprenticeships and employment. Principal Cathy McSorley offered congratulations to all.

“It is spectacular to see our students truly proud of their academic achievements,” she said. “In these unprecedented times with increased separation and isolation we have managed to continue been close to our students with our online presence and support.”

Annmarie Bergin who has worked closely with the students throughout the years commended the students: “They were a terrific class, very hard working and a fantastic group to teach,” she said.