Pictures: Danesfort NS children create a winter wonderland

The children in Danesfort National School decided to spread a little festive cheer to the wider community by creating their very own Winter Wonderland Garden.

Each of the three classrooms came up with their own unique Christmas tree. Múinteoir Dee’s Junior and Senior Infants are ‘Rolling into 2021’ with their tree of tyres all with the help of local businessman Philip Ireland of Philip Ireland Tyres Ltd.

Múinteoir Thalia’s first, second and third class came up with the ‘Lonely Sock’ tree using odd socks and Múinteoir Niamh’s fourth, fifth and sixth class put out an appeal for old hurleys and received a huge haul which allowed them to create their Christmas ‘Tree of Hurls’.

The lights are on daily from 1.30pm to 7.30pm and all are welcome to have a look. The garden is guaranteed to get you into the festive spirit. Well done to all.