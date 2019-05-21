PICTURES: Do you own any of these items seized by gardaí?

Gardaí are trying to identify the owners of items which were recently seized that they believe were stolen.

The items include a toolbox, bags and a number of different power tools.

See all of the items by clicking through the gallery above.

If you recognise any item or items please contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100 to arrange a viewing.

Gardaí have said it is important that proof of ownership is provided.