Pictures: A slide show of last weekend's championship action in Kilkenny

Brian Keyes

Tomorrow night, the senior hurling championship resumes with live streaming of Clara v Erins Own as  these coming games may decide the fate of  many this weekend.

Shamrocks will be hoping for their first win against O'Loughlin Gaels, who began last weekend with a fine win over Bennettsbridge.

Last weekend, our photographers Willie Dempsey, Billy Culleton and Mark Desmond took fantastic shots of the return to action, and we've put together a slide show of their  pictures showcasing the very best of hurling in Kilkenny at senior, intermediate and junior championships.

Here's a link to this weeks fixtures