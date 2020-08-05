Gallery
Pictures: A slide show of last weekend's championship action in Kilkenny
Tomorrow night, the senior hurling championship resumes with live streaming of Clara v Erins Own as these coming games may decide the fate of many this weekend.
Shamrocks will be hoping for their first win against O'Loughlin Gaels, who began last weekend with a fine win over Bennettsbridge.
Last weekend, our photographers Willie Dempsey, Billy Culleton and Mark Desmond took fantastic shots of the return to action, and we've put together a slide show of their pictures showcasing the very best of hurling in Kilkenny at senior, intermediate and junior championships.
Here's a link to this weeks fixtures
