Kilkenny's Team of the Decades - the final selection

Eoin Murphy (Glennmore)

Holder of two All-Ireland medals, Eoin has held the position of All-Star goalkeeper for two successive seasons. Accomplished outfield hurler for his club, his array of skills and brave shot stopping has made him a firm, fans favourite.

Michael Kavanagh (St Lachtains)

Made the Kilkenny senior team as a teenage wingback, went on to become an accomplished corner back who mixed, skill, pace and reading of the game to great affect. Holder of seven All-Ireland medals, and four All-Stars.

Noel Hickey (Dunnamaggin)

The defiant number three for the Cats for a generation, at the peak of his career was the most dependable of defenders. Won seven All-Ireland medals, and three All-Stars.

Jackie Tyrrell (James Stephens)

An inspiring defender, intelligent hurler Jackie won seven All-Ireland medals and four All-Stars in a career that saw him get better every year and become one of the most accomplished defenders hurling has ever seen, captaining Kilkenny to success in 2006.

Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

The darling of Kilkenny supporters, nine All-Stars and the only player to win those in defence, midfield and attack. Holder of eight All-Ireland medals, there was no finer sight in hurling than seeing this Hurler of the Year claim an opposing puck out at full stretch.

Ger Henderson (Fenians)

Ger Henderson’s career spanned the ‘70s and ‘80s where he won three All-Irelands, five All-Stars and was a Hurler of the Year. An outstanding defender.

JJ Delaney (Fenians)

Considered one of the greatest defenders in hurling, Delaney played with an understated dependability and toughness. Won eight All-Irelands, holder of seven All-Stars and was Hurler of the Year.

Michael Fennelly (Shamrocks)

The powerhouse midfielder won four All-Ireland medals, three All-Stars and A hurler of the year along with a plethora of club honours with Ballyhale from county right up to All-Ireland club titles. Was captain for Kilkenny’s four in a row success in 2009.

Frank Cummins

One of Kilkenny’s longest serving hurlers, his career spanned three decades from the 60s. During that period he played in ten finals, winning seven. He also won four All-Stars and was a hurler of the year.

Tj Reid (Shamrocks)

Holder of three All-Ireland medals, four All-Stars and a hurler of the year, TJ is the second player on the team still hurling for Kilkenny. Also won numerous club honours with Ballyhale.

Henry Shefflin

Holder of a record nine All-Ireland medals, having played in twelve deciders over his career. Also a record eleven All-Stars and was Hurler of the Year three times. Captain of Kilkenny when the Black and Amber beat Limerick in the ‘07 decider. Leading corer of 28-485 in the championship - over 71 games - also a record for a Kilkenny forward.

Eddie Keher (The Rower/Inistioge)

One of the greatest forwards ever, Keher played in nine All-Ireland finals and won six. He was also a five time All-Star and Hurler of the Year. Captained Kilkenny to the title in 1969. Scored 35 championship goals, more than any other Kilkenny hurler.

Eddie Brennan (Graigue/Ballycallan)

Holder of seven All-Ireland medals and four All-Star awards, Brennan’s goalscoring prowess in finals made him stand apart from his rivals.

DJ Carey (Young Irelands)

Considered the game’s greatest goal scoring forward, Carey won nine All-Stars during his career, and was Hurler of the Year on two occasions. He is a holder of five All-Ireland medals, winning one as captain in 2003.