Kilkenny's Team of the Decades - the final selection
The final votes have been counted, and here are the 15 hurlers, from 1960 to 2019, who have been chosen by readers to make the team
The final fifteen, after ten months of voting online and through the good old fashioned post, has been selected by readers of the Kilkenny People and www.kilkennypeople.ie
The team shows a significant nod to the hurlers of the Brian Cody era. Ger Henderson, Frank Cummins and Eddie Keher also made the team with Eddie Keher the only player of the Sixties to figure.
The process saw teams being selected from every decade,going forward for a head to head which concluded last week. Votes were counted and here is the final selection.
It was an interesting contest in all positions starting with the goalkeeper, with significant support early on for Ollie Walsh in goal, but eventually Eoin Murphy, still playing between the posts, won out.
The biggest contest on the full back line was between Michael Kavanagh and Phil 'Fan' Larkin with Kavanagh winning in the end. The other five defensive positions were dominated by the eventual winners.
At midfield Frank Cummins was always looking like number nine, but Michael Fennelly and Paddy Moran of Bennettsbridge received strong support, with Fennelly shading it.
Up front, the final six all took commanding leads at an early stage in the voting, and went on to hold their places.
It's been a fascinating two months of hurling debate, and thanks to all those who voted.
Also thanks to Tommy Maher who gave his own personal insight in to the team, having researched all the stats and records of all those who played in senior hurling finals for Kilkenny since 1960. For the record, here was Tommy's final selection, not too far off the thinking of all the voters - Eoin Murphy; Michael Kavanagh, Noel Hickey, Jackie Tyrrell; Tommy Walsh, Ger Henderson, JJ Delaney; Michael Fennelly, Frank Cummins; TJ Reid, Henry Shefflin, Eddie Keher; Mick 'Cloney' Brennan, DJ Carey, Eoin Larkin.
See below, the final team voting form for the record, with players from the various decades listed in the positions they were voted in.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on