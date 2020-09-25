Gallery: Delight at De Loughry's as €5.4m lotto win celebrated

Check out this photo gallery as the National Lottery arrived at De Loughry's to join in the celebrations as they mark the selling of the latest Lotto winning ticket.

The De Loughry's will be hoping their luck continues this weekend as their local club Dicksboro are playing in the county final against defending champions Ballyhale Shamrocks.

This latest Lotto win is the 10th jackpot win so far in 2020 with almost €50 million won in jackpot prizes alone.

The winning Lotto numbers (Wednesday September 23) are: 02, 05, 07, 29, 38, 42 and the Bonus number is: 27.



This is the 25th Lotto jackpot to be won in Kilkenny since the Lotto game began in 1988. These 25 jackpots totalled are worth more than €34.7 million. So far in this year more than €100 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game which includes 16 new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.