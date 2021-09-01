Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Huge attendance for welcome return of the Coon Vintage Rally

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The annual car and tractor vintage rally was back with a bang in Coon, last weekend, and it had its largest attendance since the inaugural run in 2013. 

Vintage enthusiasts had missed the event, cancelled during lockdown.

140 classic tractors and cars attended this year and close to €3,000 was raised for local charities. You can still donate to the fundraiser - click here to go to Go Fund Me.

Coon Re-Development Committee wishes to thank all volunteers and all those who came out to support a wonderful day in the beautiful village.

REVEALED: How high is the Covid-19 vaccine uptake in Kilkenny?

 

Hero garda from Kilkenny receives Scott Medal for bravery

The Ice queen! Kilkenny goal hero Ellen Molloy nets another international award

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media