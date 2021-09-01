Huge attendance for welcome return of the Coon Vintage Rally

The annual car and tractor vintage rally was back with a bang in Coon, last weekend, and it had its largest attendance since the inaugural run in 2013.
Vintage enthusiasts had missed the event, cancelled during lockdown.
140 classic tractors and cars attended this year and close to €3,000 was raised for local charities. You can still donate to the fundraiser - click here to go to Go Fund Me.
Coon Re-Development Committee wishes to thank all volunteers and all those who came out to support a wonderful day in the beautiful village.
