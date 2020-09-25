PROPERTY WATCH: House with cinema, sauna and a sun room hits the market

This stunning property which is home to a cinema, sun room and sauna is being offered onto the property market by GlenEstates.

This impressive property, Farland View, is located between Letterkenny and Derry.

The property boasts one of the most impressive views in the country, enjoying panoramic and spectacular views over Lough Swilly and Inch Island.

The house itself comprises of two distinct levels. The upper level, which is accessed through the main door, contains a large and elegant dining area with a rooftop window dome, a substantial drawing room, rounded at one end with large windows, taking full advantage of the views.

Adjacent to the dining area is a tastefully designed and fitted kitchen which adjoins a snug living room with multi-fuel stove.

Just off the kitchen area is a utility room which leads to the back door and a walk-in, shelved pantry. As well as two bedrooms, this level has a large sun room with uninterrupted views of Lough Swilly, including the Fanad Peninsula, and its glorious sunsets.

The bottom floor of the house comprises three more ensuite bedrooms, each enjoying unrivalled views, a cinema room, office, bathroom, sauna and access to a large garage.



One of these bedrooms is the master bedroom with adjoining wet room and dressing room. This property has been finished to an exacting standard with no expense spared in its construction. Heating is provided by an oil-fired boiler and the BEAM hoovering system has been fitted.

The mature gardens on this elevated site compliment entirely the house itself, having been developed over a number of years by the current owners, both keen gardeners.