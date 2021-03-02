Take a virtual tour of this Inistioge house that's up for auction

A sprawling country home just outside Inistioge has been estimated to sell at auction for €195,000.

If you're in the market for a fixer-upper in a beautiful part of the country then this might be the perfect property for you!

Brandon House, in Ballygub, Inistioge, is in need of a lot of TLC, but you can really put your own stamp on this home.

It comes with two self-contained, one-bedroom units set around a courtyard.

But don't just look at the photographs - take the virtual tour! Click here.