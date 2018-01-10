Picture Gallery: Launch of Lip Sync for James Stephens GAA Club

James Stephens GAA club recently launched their Lip Sync fund raising event to be held the end of this month - January 27 in the Lyrath Estate Hotel.

It's a joint venture between the GAA club and the camogie club. Main sponsor is Jennifer McCreery of McCreery cleaning. Twelve acts with take part, and to get your preferred act over the line its €2 per vote and €5 for three votes.

Tickets for the show are €20 each and DID Electric and Manning Travel have sponsored prizes for the raffle.