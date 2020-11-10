Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Here are today's Five@5 helping to #keepkilkennyinbusiness

Gardners World Garden Centre

Situated on the Callan Road, we're open for business. catering for every gardeners needs. Call to our premises, visit our Facebook page or call us on 086 813 3657

Duiske Glass Kilkenny

We have some fantastic offers and gift ideas, check us out on Facebook or Twitter or visit our website for more details.

Intosport Kilkenny

100% Irish owned. Your local sportswear supplier, based out in Castlecomer. Contact us for all of your sportswear needs on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or through our website.

Ise Garden & Forestry

Based in Hebron Industrial Estate, we're open for business with special offers on leafblowers and chainsaws. Call to us or visit our website to see our complete range or check out our Facebook page. FREE DELIVERY on most products.

Cleere Life Pensions

Located at 8 Dean St, Kilkenny. We're here to answer any questions you may have. For more check us out on our website or on Twitter or our Facebook page