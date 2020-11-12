#KeepKilkennyInBusiness
Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
Here are today's Five@5
Butterslip Kilkenny
Gorgeous Gifts, Jewellery and Toys, gift wrapped & delivered to you. Also offering a click & collect service.
For more check out their website, their Facebook page or follow them on Instagram.
Pauls of Kilkenny
We are still open ONLINE! Click & Collect and deliveries available.
For more see our website or check us out on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!
PlayBlue Kilkenny
Based in Kilkenny, we're open for business on a click & collect basis. Also visit our website for some amazingly pleasurable offers!!! For more check us out on social media on Facebook and Instagram.
Lady Lorna's Emporium
Offering a click & collect service or visit our website to shop online.
For more see our website or check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Crafty Bride
Phone Marion 0876544737 11am - 3pm for a click & collect service. For all your fabric, wool and accessories needs.
For more see our website or check us out on Facebook or Twitter.
