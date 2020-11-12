Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Here are today's Five@5 helping to #keepkilkennyinbusiness

Butterslip Kilkenny

Gorgeous Gifts, Jewellery and Toys, gift wrapped & delivered to you. Also offering a click & collect service.

For more check out their website, their Facebook page or follow them on Instagram.

Pauls of Kilkenny

We are still open ONLINE! Click & Collect and deliveries available.

For more see our website or check us out on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

PlayBlue Kilkenny

Based in Kilkenny, we're open for business on a click & collect basis. Also visit our website for some amazingly pleasurable offers!!! For more check us out on social media on Facebook and Instagram.

Lady Lorna's Emporium

Offering a click & collect service or visit our website to shop online.

For more see our website or check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Crafty Bride

Phone Marion 0876544737 11am - 3pm for a click & collect service. For all your fabric, wool and accessories needs.

For more see our website or check us out on Facebook or Twitter.