Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Here are today's Five@5 helping to #keepkilkennyinbusiness

Coyne Glass & Glazing

We supply of all types Of glass, mirrors, double glazed units, toughened glass, perspex glass, stove glass, and lead design for doors and windows. Call us for emergency repairs.

Certrain

Affordable, innovative, health and safety consultancy and compliance systems based in Kilkenny. Looking after all local and national SME's

Cartoon Saloon

Local but internationally recognised animation studio.

The Hurley Depot

We're still trading online and also offering a Click & Collect service.

Hennessy's Formal Wear For Men

Open for appointments only for wedding bookings or anyone that may need a suit in emergency for funeral or interview etc.

