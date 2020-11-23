Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Here is today's #Five@5 helping to #keepkilkennyinbusiness:

Visit our Facebook page to book an appointment and to view our latest offers. Alternatively, contact us for our "how to measure at home" guide

Click here to visit the Tip Top Toes website, or click here to go to their Instagram.

Call us on 0567724174 for all your tyre needs, based in Ladyswell, Thomastown.

Check out Dunphys Tyres online - click here.

KD Food Company is a newly established business, check out their website for more details - click here.

You can also find out about KD Food Company on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Certrain is an affordable, innovative health and safety consultancy and compliance systems based in Kilkenny. Looking after all local and national SMEs. Click here to check out their website.

You can also find them on Twitter and Facebook.

Why not visit our website for all your music needs. We also offer a call/click and collect service. Ring 0567765693.

You can also check out Essaness Music on Insta, Twitter and Facebook