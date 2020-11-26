Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Here are today's Five@5 - helping to #KeepKilkennyInBusiness

COMPUGEEK is a family run business in Market Cross Shopping Centre, opened in 2009 by Jon. We have been selling, repairing, and advising on computers and related technology ever since.

Click here to go to the COMPUGEEK website, or find out more on Facebook or Instagram.

Keep an eye on Castlecomer Discovery Park's social media accounts and their website for some exciting news.

Keep an eye on Castlecomer Discovery Park's social media accounts and their website for some exciting news.

Extraordinary wines at ordinary prices. Free Local delivery! Check out our website for details. Kilkenny's newest Wine Store, situated in Patrick St.

You can also check out The Wine Buff on Twitter or Facebook.

We will be open for reservations on 2nd December. You can still purchase gift vouchers online at www.nevillehotels.ie

Click here to see the River Court Hotel website, or see Facebook or Twitter.

We're looking forward to welcoming everyone back when we're permitted to do so. Gift vouchers are now available from our website.

Find out more on Facebook or Instagram.