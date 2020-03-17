Has your Kilkenny County Council tenancy been affected by Covid-19?

Any tenant of Kilkenny County Council whose employment is impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and has concerns about their housing rents may contact the Housing Department at any of the following numbers: 056-7794972/056-7794951/056-7794909/056-7794979 or e-mail us at housing@kilkennycoco.ie;

Rent review forms can be downloaded at: https://www.kilkennycoco.ie/eng/Services/Housing/Housing_Forms/



We would ask tenants to make contact by phone or email and to avoid presenting at John's Green House