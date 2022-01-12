Search

12 Jan 2022

Britney Spears' sister speaks about involvement in singers conservatorship

Britney Spears' sister speaks about involvement in singers conservatorship

Reporter:

Reporter

The sister of Britney Spears has addressed her role in helping to end the singer’s conservatorship, insisting: “I did take the steps to help.”

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, has written about the pressures that came with having a famous last name in a new memoir Things I Should Have Said, and in her first TV interview about the book she said she spoke to Britney’s legal team.

Jamie Lynn was in the spotlight in 2021 when Britney, 40, fought to end the conservatorship she was held in by her father Jamie Spears and lawyer Andrew M Wallet.

Speaking to Juju Chang on Good Morning America about when the conservatorship was dissolved, Jamie Lynn said: “I was happy.”

She added that when the conservatorship was put in place: “I was a 17-year-old, I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that.

“I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

The controversial conservatorship was terminated in November and Britney regained control of her life and career for the first time in nearly 14 years.

Talking on the ABC breakfast show, Jamie Lynn said: “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter.

“So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family.

“It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship, everyone has a voice and it should be heard.

“I even spoke to her legal team, her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favour.

“So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door.”

In her memoir, Jamie Lynn, the former child star of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, describes Britney’s behaviour as “erratic”, “paranoid” and “spiralling”.

Talking about her sister’s mental state now, Jamie Lynn said: “I can’t really speak to anyone else’s state of mind.

“I don’t think that’s fair. But I’m allowed to say how I felt in those, because that matters. It matters that I was in pain.”

In July last year, Britney publicly criticised Jamie Lynn.

She wrote on Instagram: “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!. My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

That was apparently a reference to a 2017 Jamie Lynn performance.

During the ABC interview, Jamie Lynn became emotional when speaking about the rift that had developed with her older sister.

“That love is still there, 100%. I love my sister,” she said. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Britney has previously criticised her family over their handling of her conservatorship.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media