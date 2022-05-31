Top jockey set to join Ireland's Fittest Family as new coach

Legendary jockey Nina Carberry is set to join Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary and Donncha O’Callaghan on the coaching panel on RTÉ One’s hit entertainment Ireland’s Fittest Family.

The show is set to return to the screens for an incredible tenth season this year. Mairéad Ronan is also set to return to present the greatest fitness test on television.

Coaches are all looking for families to compete, so if your family has what it takes apply HERE.

Commenting on taking on this new role, Nina, who earlier this year won the RTE show Dancing With The Stars, said: “Ireland’s Fittest Family has always been a hit in our house, so it makes it extra special to be joining the lineup of coaches. I’ve big shoes to fill as I’ve always been a fan of Derval’s but of course, I’m in it to win so Donncha, Anna and Davy, step aside I’m ready to take you all on! If you are the family for me, please apply now.”

Alan Tyler, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, RTÉ said: “We’re delighted to have Nina Carberry join this very special show as it returns for its 10th season. In her extremely successful career as a jockey, Nina showed just how competitive she is, and we can’t wait to see that transfer to Ireland’s Fittest Family. From racing to dancing, whatever Nina does she wants to win. Ireland's Fittest Family is going to be an unmissable competition this year!”