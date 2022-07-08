Son of Irish singer exits Love Island following explosive recoupling

The son of Irish singer Ronan Keating has exited the Love Island villa following the conclusion of Casa Amor and an explosive recoupling.

The islanders had been split for the last few days between the main villa and the nearby Casa Amor, before yesterday's (Thursday July 7) episode saw them forced to choose between staying faithful to their original partner or dumping them for one of the bombshells.

Jack Keating left the show last night with five other Casa Amor bombshells after they failed to be picked as romantic partners by the main villa's cast.

Tonight's episode summed up in one quote #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AxycsAQ3Jd — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2022

Jacques recoupled with Paige - despite kissing newcomer Cheyanne Kerr and suggesting he may recouple with her - saying in his speech: “I tested myself and I feel that made my mind up.”

In the tense scenes, Paige looked shocked when Cheyanne revealed Jacques had kissed her and shared a bed with her while she was in Casa Amor.

Speaking to host Laura Whitmore, Paige said: “It is not what you want to hear, especially with how I was in Casa Amor. I do not think it has quite sunk in yet.”

Later in the episode, Paige scolded Jacques for “huffing and puffing” after she asked if he thought there was something missing with her for him to test their relationship with another girl.

She said: “Be respectful. You can still get to know people without being full-on and kissing people, I wouldn’t never do that to somebody I genuinely cared for or had any feelings for.

“Do you not think I look an absolute idiot now if we carry on whatever we thought we had. Do you think I deserve that. I don’t get why you’re the one being hostile.”

All jaws on the floor after that recoupling #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BHMg1dCuaA — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2022

Jacques said: “At the end of the day we’re both single and I think you forget that sometimes.”

Storming off, Paige added: “I’m done.”

During the episode, Jay Younger, who had briefly been coupled up with Danica Taylor, chose to couple up with new girl Chyna Mills while Danica also switched to being in a couple with new arrival Josh Samuel Le Grove.

Meanwhile Dami Hope and Indiyah Polak exchanged frosty words after they both chose to dump each other for one of the bombshell arrivals.

Dami chose new girl Summer Botwe, telling Whitmore: “I like Indiyah a lot, I feel we have a genuine connection. But I found a connection that bears fruit, basically what I am trying to say is that Summer is not over, it has just started.”

Oh my god, are you wearing the-Ekin-Su: The fiery dress? Yeah I am. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SXvcBQIBie — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2022

After Indiyah came into the villa holding new boy Deji Adeniyi’s hand, she said “Everything happens for a reason. It is what it is,” with Dami retorting: “Until it isn’t. Happy for you, happy for myself. We’re all heartbreakers, so here we are.”

Indiyah added: “It seems it. Expect the unexpected. May the best heartbreaker win.”

Similarly, Andrew Le Page said his former partner Tasha Ghouri “tells more lies than Pinocchio” branding her “fake” before choosing to couple up with new girl Coco Lodge.

He said he was “so glad” when the new arrivals told him what she had been saying behind his back regarding doubts over her feelings as he had been “falling” for her.

After walking into the main villa having chosen to recouple with new boy Billy Brown, Tasha said: “I think the past few days there has been a side to me come out. I feel more myself than I have in the past few weeks.”

Later in the episode, Andrew said to Tasha: “I was honestly very positive about me and you, my feelings were real, I still somehow really care about you. I was honestly prepared to sleep outside and my head was probably not going to turn.

“The very first thing the new girls said was ‘Andrew what are you doing, you need to open your eyes, we’ve literally heard everything she has said behind your back’ and I just feel like a f***ing mug.

“I don’t understand how you can say ‘I have never felt like this about anyone else’ and have a better connection with this guy four days later, it doesn’t make any sense.

“I have backed you every single day in here and I have been completely honest with you every day.”

Tasha said: “They don’t see day in day out of what we do together. All these girls don’t know anything.

“This wasn’t an easy decision at all Andrew, it wasn’t a case of completely forgotten about you at all, I have not 100% closed the door on you, I just felt like I owed it to myself to explore it with Billy.”

Casa Amor is over and we have our new Couples, they are: ❤️ Chyna & Jay❤️ Danica & Josh ❤️ Ekin-Su & Davide❤️ Summer & Dami❤️ Gemma & Luca❤️ Coco & Andrew❤️ Tasha & Billy ❤️ Paige & Jacques❤️ Indiyah & Deji#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2022

The conversation ended with Andrew telling Tasha that he has real feelings for her and he was “massively” falling for her, but he still thinks the world of her and wants her to be happy.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, who only recently reunited, both chose to stick in a couple before Ekin-Su discovered he had kissed new girl Mollie which left her “shaking".

Meanwhile Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, the daughter of football star Michael Owen, reunited in emotional scenes last night (Thursday July 7) having chosen to stay in a couple with each other.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.