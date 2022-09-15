Search

15 Sept 2022

Over 100 artworks by famous graffiti artist Banksy to go on display

15 Sept 2022 11:25 AM

A touring exhibition of original artworks by Banksy is set to open in Salford’s MediaCity this autumn after a year-long run in London.

The Art of Banksy display, which will feature 145 authenticated works including prints and canvases, is set to open on October 21.

The exhibition has not been authorised by the famed graffiti artist and all the works are on loan from private collectors.

Among the collection are works from 2002 to 2017, including pieces that brought the artist international recognition such as Girl With Balloon (2002).

Flower Thrower (2003), which sees a young protester throwing a bouquet of flowers, will also be on display as well as Rude Copper (2002), which depicts a policeman holding up his middle finger.

Also among the pieces is Brace Yourself (2010), which made headlines when Banksy gifted the painting to the band formerly known as Exit Through the Gift Shop in exchange for the rights to their name.

The display will be housed in a purpose-built 1,200 square metre temporary structure, offering visitors the chance to view the artist’s work in a way not possible on the street.

The exhibition has previously travelled to Melbourne, Chicago, San Francisco, Sydney, Washington DC, Boston, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, Miami, Gothenburg and London.

The Art Of Banksy, presented in association with HOME, is at MediaCity from October 21 to January 8.

