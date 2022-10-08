Search

08 Oct 2022

Irish food and drink companies required for leading accelerator programme 

Food Works is currently seeking applications from high-potential, ambitious start-up food and drink businesses to take part in the 2023 programme.

Lili Lonergan

08 Oct 2022 1:09 PM

Early-stage food and drink companies across Ireland are being encouraged to apply for Food Works 2023, Ireland’s leading accelerator programme which has helped raise over €6.5m in funding for participants in the last 10 years.

The programme, which combines the resources of three government agencies - Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc - has been a fundamental driver of innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector in the last decade.

Food Works was established in 2012 and since then has welcomed over 100 companies through the programme, including hugely successful food and drink brands such as Wicklow Wolf; Nobó, Lismore Food Company, Fiid and Thanks Plants, to name just a few.

Successful applicants can receive feasibility grant funding of up to €35,000. In addition, since the programme began, 19 participants have successfully secured High-Potential Start-Up investments (HPSU) and 17 companies have received Competitive Start-Up Funding (CSF). 

Food Works 2023

Food Works runs annually over 10 months from February to December. Participating start-ups are supported to get investor ready by developing a comprehensive business plan focussed on scaling internationally. 

Successful applicants take part in workshops with national and international industry experts across various disciplines such as strategy, finance, product development and marketing. They also receive customised support from business advisors, facilitated peer-to-peer learning and networking opportunities across the industry - at home and abroad.

The three state agencies, Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc, work jointly to deliver the Food Works programme.

Bord Bia provides strategic insight and support, assisting participating companies in their understanding of consumers, competitors, trends, opportunities and both domestic and international markets. Enterprise Ireland is responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in global markets.

Its Food Division focuses on supporting high-potential food and drink companies on developing their export sales. Meanwhile, Teagasc provides integrated research, technical advice, and training services. Its state-of-the-art food centres in Dublin and Cork provide participants with access to facilities, equipment, and specialist expertise.

The closing date for applications for the 2023 programme is 2nd December 2022. Full details and an application form are available at FoodWorksIreland.ie

